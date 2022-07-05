Woman Injured After Shooting Between Two Cars on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on a major roadway that left one woman hurt.

Officers arrived at the scene at Northwest 81st Street and 6th Avenue just after 1 a.m., near the southbound exit ramp from I-95 at 79th Street.

Florida Highway Patrol said the victim was driving a silver Nissan Altima when she saw a black Mercedes sedan and a dark green Lamborghini traveling at a high rate of speed on the highway and shooting at each other.

The woman told investigators a projectile from the Mercedes struck the Altima's windshield, causing glass to hit her forehand. The woman was treated at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the other two cars involved is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *347.