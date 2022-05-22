Woman Injured in Downtown Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found shot in Downtown Fort Lauderdale early Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:16 a.m., Fort Lauderdale police responded to 200 SW 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting.

One female gunshot victim was located and transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale fire rescue.

The suspect fled and is not currently in custody.

No other information is currently available at this time. Check back for updates.