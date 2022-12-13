Woman Injured in Little Havana Crash Questions Insurance Costs

Anna Torres Lopez recalls the moment her life flashed before her eyes.

“I remember waking up in the street trying to stand and I saw my leg destroyed," Lopez said. "I thought to myself, 'I just can’t feel it. What happened to me?' I thought."

Lope was ejected from an Uber car earlier on Dec. 1 after a woman fleeing from police slammed into her Uber and into a building. The incident happened in Little Havana on Northwest First Street.

Three people were hospitalized after a driver who fled from police in a stolen van crashed into another car and then a building in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood Thursday, officials said.

The Uber driver and Lopez were both hurt. The driver is now OK, but Lopez has since lost her leg and has undergone multiple surgeries.

“I feel tired and exhausted. I’m fighting to keep going. Now I only have one leg," Lopez said.

Doctors said Lopez will need extensive therapy. However, the couple said they have no insurance, and no one has helped them, including Uber.

“This only adds stress to my recovery," she said.

Her husband said they are victims of a crime.

“She has a kid that is 2 years old. Where are the people that did this? They should pay up," Lopez's husband said.

Uber told NBC 6 they have tried to reach the family and that they do have insurance in place to cover drivers. However, they do not make any decisions when it comes to claiming compensation.

They have notified Progressive and are awaiting the next steps.