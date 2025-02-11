Woman is 3rd suspect arrested in 2023 murder of teen in Miramar: Police

A woman arrested in Broward is now the third suspect who's facing charges in the 2023 murder of a 15-year-old in Miramar, police said.

Julecia Samantha Farris, 23, was arrested Thursday on a second-degree murder with a firearm charge, Broward jail records showed.

Miramar Police confirmed Tuesday that the charge stems from the March 2023 killing of Joel Vilsaint, who had been found shot in the head in the 1800 block of S. Hiatus Road and died from his injuries at a local hospital.

A second suspect, De Sean Phang, was also arrested last week after he was tracked down in Colorado, authorities said.

De Sean PHANG, wanted by @MiramarPD for 2nd deg murder w/ a firearm, was arrested by COVOTF DUSMs & TFOs from @cityoffountain PD, @CBI_Colorado, & @Colorado_DOC along with help from @EPCSheriff & @CSPDPIO. PHANG tried to flee, but was caught near Hwy 85 & Fontaine Blvd. pic.twitter.com/L4bNLK0Gxw — U.S. Marshals Service Denver (@USMSDenver) February 5, 2025

The third suspect, 26-year-old Juliean Michael Sellmon, was arrested on a murder charge in April of 2023 and remains behind bars without bond.

According to an arrest warrant, it appears Vilsaint was shot after he and a friend burglarized Sellmon's BMW in a neighborhood off E. Preserve Way.

Farris is Sellmon's girlfriend, according to the warrant.

The warrant said Farris was interviewed by detectives and said Sellmon had grabbed a gun and told her "my car is being robbed into."

She said he got into her car and they started driving around looking for anyone suspicious and after Sellmon got out she eventually found a group of juveniles near a Publix who looked suspicious, and she alerted Sellmon.

Farris said she left and went to dinner and later met Sellmon at their home.

"According to Farris Juliean seemed normal and did not mention anything regarding a shooting," the warrant said. "Farris stated that she was unaware that someone was shot and killed."

Investigators believe Sellmon got into a Lexus driven by Phang that went to the area near the Publix where the shots were fired, the warrant said.

"Farris knew that Sellmon was armed with a firearm and she knowingly participated in the search for the victim and his friends. While knowing that Sellmon was armed with a firearm, she contacted him to provide him with the victim's location," the warrant said. "Farris knew or should have known that by notifying her armed boyfriend of the location of the subjects who burglarized his vehicle, great bodily harm or death was imminent. In searching for the victim and his friends and notifying Sellmon of their location, Farris acted in concert with Sellmon to facilitate the murder of the victim."

Farris and Sellmon are being held without bond in Broward, jail records showed. Phang was booked into a Colorado jail and is awaiting extradition to Broward.