Crime and Courts

Woman says she's afraid after suspected carjacker violates house arrest: Authorities

Savalas Cigar is facing grand theft and fleeing and aggravated eluding a police officer after he allegedly carjacked a woman and the next day led a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash in Miami Beach

By Briana Trujillo and Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A carjacking victim is afraid to know that the suspect is on the loose after he allegedly violated his court-ordered house arrest. 

According to the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, Savalas Cigar started house arrest on Saturday, after being held in jail since Aug. 12. 

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

“During his assignment to house arrest, Offender Cigar set off a tamper alert on his ankle monitor,” the department said in a statement. “Despite attempts to reach him, contact could not be established.” 

Cigar is facing grand theft and fleeing and aggravated eluding a police officer after he allegedly carjacked a woman and the next day led a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash in Miami Beach on Aug. 11.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

More details on how or when Cigar tampered with the monitor, or where he could be, were not immediately available.

At the time of the crime, the victim told NBC6 that she was parking her SUV in Miami when a man asked her for money. When she told the man she didn’t have any money, he approached her with a hammer and threatened her, she said.

Booking photo of Savalas Cigar
Miami-Dade Corrections
Booking photo of Savalas Cigar

“I was shaking because the guy was threatening me with a hammer,” Glenda Defas said. “(I said) 'You're going to destroy yourself for this and you'll destroy my life?'"

Local

Broward County Public Schools 15 mins ago

Broward Schools holds community discussions over future of under-enrolled schools

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Suspect in apparent assassination attempt on Trump was near golf course for 12 hours, records show

The victim walked away, but moments later, the man got inside her SUV and took off. Her brother, who is disabled and deaf, was inside the vehicle but got out when the man hopped in.

“My brother came running and said, Glenda, the guy took the car,” she said. “It took seven years to pay this car and finally I had no more payments and this happened… I feel hopeless, I feel destroyed.”

Weeks later, she received the surprise of a lifetime when Rita Case, CEO of Rick Case Automotive, decided to gift her a car after seeing her story on NBC6.

But the peace of mind was short-lived, now that she knows Cigar is not reachable. She told NBC6 that detectives called her early Monday to notify her, and she felt afraid.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMiami Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us