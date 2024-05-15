Woman jumps from Jeep that caught fire on I-95 in West Palm Beach

Drivers on Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach witnessed a stunning sight on Monday, when a woman jumped out of a moving Jeep that was engulfed in flames.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that the Jeep was traveling northbound between Forest Hill Boulevard and Southern Boulevard at about 35 miles per hour when it caught fire, before the woman made the leap onto the roadway. Witnesses said she rolled into the inside lane.

That's when the Jeep then crashed into a cement barrier and burst into flames, police confirmed.

The West Palm Beach Police Department released images of firefighters extinguishing the flames.

Image: West Palm Beach Police Department

The woman was alert and awake when officers responded to the scene, WPB Police said.

Body camera video showed first responders helping the woman on scene, before she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Image: West Palm Beach Police Department

The extent of her injuries are unknown. The cause of the fire has also not been released.