Woman kidnapped after alleged carjacking in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood: Police

Police are searching for the man who they said held up a couple at gunpoint Saturday morning in Fort Lauderdale before stealing their car with one person still inside.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers were called to the scene in the 100 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. after reports of a possible kidnapping.

An investigation found that a man and a woman were inside of the vehicle when they were approached by a man with a gun.

The man inside the car fled and the alleged carjacker got into the driver's seat and fled with the female victim still inside. The car was later found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard with the victim still inside.

She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The alleged carjacker fled on foot and police were not able to locate him. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.