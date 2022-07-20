Woman Killed, 2 Injured During Shooting in NW Miami Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday in a northwest Miami neighborhood that killed one woman and sent two people to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene just after midnight in the 1300 block of Northwest 62nd Lane, and were still on the scene for much of early Wednesday morning.

Miami Police said officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity was not released, but family members told NBC 6 she was a 17-year-old related to a famous South Florida rapper.

Two other victims were brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, but their conditions and identities were also not released.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials have not released details on what led to the shooting at this time.