Miami-Dade

Woman Killed, 2 Men Critically Injured in NW Miami-Dade Crash

The three-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Northwest 111th Street and 27th Avenue, not far from the entrance to the north campus of Miami-Dade College

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was killed and two men were critically injured in a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Northwest 111th Street and 27th Avenue, not far from the entrance to the north campus of Miami-Dade College.

Footage from the scene showed all three vehicles badly damaged, with one completely flipped over onto its roof.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded and found the woman dead at the scene.

The two men were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where they were in critical condition.

Police have not released the identity of any person involved, but a man showed up at the scene later Tuesday morning and said the woman who'd been killed was his mother.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Caught on Camera 1 hour ago

Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman Bitten by Shark Near Bimini

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

2 People Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Hialeah Gardens Roadway

"She’s a good woman," said the man, who didn't give his name. "Took care of all of us.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeFirst Alert Trafficfatal crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us