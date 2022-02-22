Woman Killed, 2 Men Critically Injured in NW Miami-Dade Crash

A woman was killed and two men were critically injured in a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Northwest 111th Street and 27th Avenue, not far from the entrance to the north campus of Miami-Dade College.

Footage from the scene showed all three vehicles badly damaged, with one completely flipped over onto its roof.

#Update At least 1 dead in multi-car crash in front of Miami Dade College North Campus @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/Bi895hSuvH — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) February 22, 2022

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded and found the woman dead at the scene.

The two men were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where they were in critical condition.

Police have not released the identity of any person involved, but a man showed up at the scene later Tuesday morning and said the woman who'd been killed was his mother.

"She’s a good woman," said the man, who didn't give his name. "Took care of all of us.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.