Woman Killed, 3 People Injured in Crash on I-75 in Miramar

A woman was killed and three people were injured in a single-vehicle car crash on Interstate 75 in Broward County early Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 1:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Miramar Parkway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the four people were in an SUV when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail then veered onto the median and collided with a concrete wall.

A 60-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where she later died.

The 30-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was also hospitalized with serious injuries. The other two passengers, a 30-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.

Officials haven't released the names of anyone involved but said they're all from Miami.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

