Woman Killed, 6 Injured in Crash Involving Suspects Fleeing Police in Oakland Park

A woman was killed and six other people were hospitalized after suspects who were fleeing from police in a stolen car caused a multi-vehicle crash in Oakland Park Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. along the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard near Powerline Road.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers had responded to the 2500 block of Mercedes Drive in the city in reference to an occupied burglary at a home.

The officers that responded found that the victims were sleeping inside their home when suspects entered the home and stole three vehicles, police said.

One of the stolen vehicles, a white Mercedes sedan, was located by officers just before 5 a.m. along the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

According to police, a brief chase ensued before it ended in a multi-vehicle crash with six victims being rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, a woman injured in the crash was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two suspects, both juvenile males, fled from the white Mercedes sedan after the crash. They were both later located and taken into custody without further incident.

Officials haven't released the identities of the victims or the suspects.

Charges against the suspects are still pending, officials said.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story listed Fort Lauderdale as the city where the crash took place.