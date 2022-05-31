Woman Killed After Car Burst Into Flames Following Crash in Pembroke Pines

Police are investigating a late night car crash and fire that killed one woman Monday in Pembroke Pines.

The crash took place just before 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Sheridan Street west of Northwest 136th Avenue.

Pembroke Pines Police said when officers arrived, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames in the median. Fire rescue crews arrived and put out the fire.

The body of a dead woman was found inside the vehicle. Police have not released her identity at this time.

An initial investigation said the driver lost control and hit a tree in the center median before bursting into flames. Investigators believe speed and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

Sheridan Street was closed for much of the overnight hours before reopening Tuesday morning.