Woman Killed, Driver Hospitalized After Violent Crash in Lauderhill: Police

Police are investigating a violent crash in Lauderhill that left one woman dead and at least one other person hospitalized Monday.

The crash happened in the area of State Road 7 and 16th Street when a red SUV was struck by a green BMW, police said.

A woman who was in the SUV was airlifted to a local hospital where she died, officials said. The driver of the SUV was hospitalized in serious condition. Their identities weren't released.

According to police, a driver and two small kids were in the BMW and fled the scene, leaving the car behind. Witnesses told police the three got into another car after the crash.

Officials said it's possible someone who was in the BMW was injured, and they're asking anyone who may know them to call police.