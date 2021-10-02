Woman Killed, Driver Injured in Early Morning, Single-Vehicle Crash in Miami Beach

The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly crash early Saturday morning that left a woman dead and man injured.

Two people, a man and a woman, were in the vehicle when it crashed just after 4 a.m. near 63rd Street and Alton Road.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported both to Ryder Trauma Center, but the female passenger died at the hospital shortly after arriving.

The male driver is currently in surgery and his condition is unknown.