Woman killed husband before fatally shooting herself in Hallandale Beach murder-suicide: Police

The deaths of a married couple at a luxury high-rise condo building in Hallandale Beach early Wednesday were the results of a murder-suicide, according to the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at around 12:30 a.m., indicating that multiple shots had been fired in the 1800 block of South Ocean Drive.

Officers arrived at the Beach Club II Hallandale at 1830 South Ocean Drive, where they found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds at one of the condo's units. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the deceased are 34-year-old Pajtim Krasniqi and his wife, 27-year-old Sabrina Krasniqi.

"Through the investigation, it has been determined that Sabrina Krasniqi fatally shot her husband multiple times before taking her own life. The incident occurred within their shared residence," police said in a news release Friday.

Police did not immediately say what may have led to the fatal gunfire.

Authorities could be seen walking in and out of the oceanfront building, and aerial images from Chopper 6 appeared to show a body, later covered by a tarp, on a balcony of one of the units.

What appeared to be bullet holes could be seen in a glass door, with pools of blood nearby.

Inside the unit were multiple evidence markers, a teddy bear, a box of roses with a heart design and a TV that was still on.

A recording provided by police of the gunfire that triggered the ShotSpotter alert captured five shots in quick succession, followed by a brief pause and then a sixth.

Broward County property records showed the unit appeared to be a rental on the 45th floor.

"We heard screaming and it was scary," said Max Braendlin, who lives across the street. "I hear the shooting and then after a few minutes the police cars and it was a crowded scene."

In a statement, the building management company FirstService Residential said: "We are aware of and greatly saddened by the tragic incident that transpired overnight in our building. We are fully cooperating with authorities in this ongoing investigation, which they believe to have been an isolated incident. The safety and security of our residents remain our top priority."

An employee who did not want to be identified told NBC6 that they saw police show up at around midnight.

A tenant who only provided his first name, Eric, said he was unsure what was going on.

"It makes me feel unsafe. Like, I don't want to walk in, even if I'm allowed to honestly. I've never seen anything like this. I've been here since I was a little kid. It's wild," he said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.