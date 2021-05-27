Miami-Dade County

Woman Killed in Construction Accident on Bird Road: Miami-Dade Police

Police said homicide detectives are investigating the incident

A woman was killed in an accident at a Bird Road construction site Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The incident happened at the site at 11437 Bird Road.

Footage showed a body covered by a yellow tarp outside the entrance of a building under construction, with the area closed off by police.

Officials haven't released the woman's identity. Homicide investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

