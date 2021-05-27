Woman Killed in Construction Accident on Bird Road: Miami-Dade Police

A woman was killed in an accident at a Bird Road construction site Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The incident happened at the site at 11437 Bird Road.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Footage showed a body covered by a yellow tarp outside the entrance of a building under construction, with the area closed off by police.

Officials haven't released the woman's identity. Homicide investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.