Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash Along Alligator Alley in Broward County

An early morning crash along a stretch of Alligator Alley killed one person and sent two others to an area hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash took place just after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 42, where a Honda Civic collided with a Hyundai Sonata.

One person involved in the crash, an 18-year-old female, died at the scene while two others were airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials did not say which car the female victim was in at the time of the crash.

All lanes were closed for several hours before the left lane was reopened just before 7 a.m. Details were not released on what caused the crash as the investigation continues.