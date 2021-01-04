First Alert Traffic

Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash Along Alligator Alley in Broward County

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash took place just after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 42

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An early morning crash along a stretch of Alligator Alley killed one person and sent two others to an area hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash took place just after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 42, where a Honda Civic collided with a Hyundai Sonata.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Vaccine Portal Running After Weekend Issues, Blowout Loss Halts Dolphins Playoff Chance

coronavirus vaccine Dec 31, 2020

What to Know About Getting a Coronavirus Vaccine in Florida

One person involved in the crash, an 18-year-old female, died at the scene while two others were airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials did not say which car the female victim was in at the time of the crash.

All lanes were closed for several hours before the left lane was reopened just before 7 a.m. Details were not released on what caused the crash as the investigation continues.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficBrowardAlligator Alley
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us