Woman Killed in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are actively investigating an early morning hit-and-run that left one woman dead on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. at the 1300 Block of NSR7, according to Lauderhill Police.

The preliminary reports are that the adult female may have been attempting to cross the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died of her injuries, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lauderhill traffic homicide investigators have taken an adult woman into custody after identifying her 2018 red Chevrolet Cruz to be the hit-and-run vehicle.

Speed was a factor in this case however it is too early in the investigation to determine how fast the suspect was traveling at the time of impact.

This case remains open and active and the names of all parties involved are being withheld until family notifications are made and the charges are officially filed.