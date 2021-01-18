Oakland Park

Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Oakland Park

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Oakland Park Thursday.

The fatal accident happened shortly after 11 p.m. at the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue, officials said.

Officers said 59-year-old Nancy Vazquez was crossing North Andrews Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle heading northbound. The car fled the scene after the collision.

Investigators with the Broward Sheriff's Office said a witness reported seeing a black, four-door sedan-style vehicle driving northbound on North Andrews Avenue following the accident.

Official also uncovered a fog lamp cover and other physical evidence on the scene which indicated the vehicle in question is a 2013-2015 black four-door Honda Accord EX.

Police are actively looking for the suspect. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call 954-321-4843. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-tips, or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

