Driver sought after woman killed in hit-and-run in Liberty City: Police

According to Miami Police, officers responded to the incident at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 60th Street

By NBC6

An investigation is underway in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run Monday morning, police said.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to the incident at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 60th Street shortly after 8 a.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who was unresponsive and had lacerations.

Miami Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity has not been disclosed but police said the woman appeared to be in her 50s.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed officers at the scene and multiple evidence markers on the ground near the woman's body, which was covered by a cloth.

Police said they're working to determine the vehicle involved and find the driver responsible.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

