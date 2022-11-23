Woman Killed in Krome Avenue Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade: FHP

One woman was killed Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in was struck on Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest 177th Avenue.

According to FHP, a gray Honda sedan was traveling north and tried to turn into the Miccosukee Casino when it was struck by a white GMC pickup truck traveling south.

The female passenger in the Honda, who was not identified, died at the scene. The driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No further details were released.