Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Palmetto Expressway

A woman was killed and a man was injured after two vehicles collided at an intersection in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Northwest 57th Avenue approaching Northwest 167th Street near the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway around 4:15 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a beige Cadillac SUV collided with a blue Chevrolet SUV in the intersection. The female driver of the Chevy died at the scene while the male driver of the Cadillac sustained minor injuries.

Neither driver's identity was released.

FHP officials said it's unknown which driver failed to obey the traffic signal, but the crash remains under investigation.