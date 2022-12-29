Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 595 in Broward: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night along a major roadway in Broward County that left one woman dead.

FHP investigators said the crash took place just after 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 595 just east of Flamingo Road.

According to an incident report, a Nissan Rogue SUV collided with a Toyota Corolla sedan in the center lane. The Corolla then collided with a Nissan Pathfinder before all vehicles came to a stop in the median.

A 43-year-old female passenger in the Corolla was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she later died.

The driver and another passenger in the Corolla along with the driver of the Rogue were hospitalized for minor injures while the driver of the Pathfinder was not injured. Police have not released the identities of anyone involved.

An investigation continues and FHP have not said what charges may be filed.