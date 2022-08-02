Miami-Dade

Woman Killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting: Police

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway

By NBC 6

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one woman dead.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway.

Officers found an adult woman, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators did not release additional details on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

