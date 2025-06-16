Woman killed in police-involved shooting in Wynwood had just celebrated 28th birthday

A woman, who had just celebrated her 28th birthday, died Saturday after a police-involved shooting in Wynwood.

Now, through a GoFundMe page, Evelyn Valdes' family is planning her funeral.

Valdes was among the two people shot and killed outside a nightclub in the heart of Wynwood around 3 a.m. Saturday, right about the time clubs were closing and people were in the streets.

NBC6 spoke with a witness who said he was in the area when he heard gunshots.

"I just heard a lot of gunshots, about 10 gunshots firing back and forth, next thing you know you’ll see a bunch of people running," one witness said. "There was just a lot of noise."

According to investigators police encountered a man near the intersection of 23rd Street and NW 1st Court and they say he had a gun.

Something happened and several officers opened fire killing one man.

A bullet also hit Valdes, killing her, but detectives haven't said if that bullet came from an officer's gun or not.

Police spent hours investigating, collected surveillance video from nearby businesses, and interviewed people who were on the scene.

"We are still trying to investigate first of all, what led this male to be with a gun and we are also trying to investigate what the females position was and the other male that was injured too," said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

An attorney representing Valdes' family said they are too distraught to talk about the tragedy.

At this time, the State Police Department is involved in the case too.