Woman Killed in Shooting in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Somerset Drive

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes that left a woman dead early Thursday.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Somerset Drive.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue workers responded to reports of a shooting and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. Her identity wasn't released.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officials haven't released any information about a possible suspect.

