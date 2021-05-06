Woman Killed in Shooting Inside Miami Condo Building

Police are investigating an early morning shooting inside of a Miami condo building that left one woman dead and a suspected shooter on the run.

Officers arrived at the scene of the Caoba Apartments complex at 698 Northeast 1st Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, who Miami Police said was in her 30s, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and later died at the hospital. Officials have not released her identity at this time.

Investigators have not released an information on the case or details on the shooter involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.