Woman Killed in Tamarac Hit-and-Run Crash: BSO

Police are investigating a morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Tamarac that left one woman dead and investigators searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. near Commercial Boulevard and University Drive after reports of a crash.

BSO and Tamarac Fire Rescue found an adult woman suffering from injuries. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved fled the scene shortly after the crash. Investigators did not release details on the car involved.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.