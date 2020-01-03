Woman Killed, Man Clinging to Life After Double Shooting in Weston Home

Police are investigating a shooting inside of a Weston home that left one woman dead and a man fighting for his life in an area hospital.

Officers responded to the home Thursday night just after 10 p.m. and found two people shot. Officers said the 23-year-old woman was dead at the scene while the male victim, identified as 49-year-old Alan Orozco, had been shot multiple times.

Orozco was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The female victim has not been identified.

Investigators believe the two were involved in a verbal dispute before the shooting occurred, but have not confirmed any information at this time.