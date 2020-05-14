Miami-Dade

Woman Killed, Man Hospitalized After Morning Shooting in Opa-locka

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the intersection of Northwest 133rd Street and 31st Avenue

An early Thursday morning shooting left one woman dead and one man rushed to the hospital in Opa-locka.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the intersection of Northwest 133rd Street and 31st Avenue, where officers from both Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Police were investigating.

Police could be seen investigating a black car riddled with bullets near the scene.

Opa-locka Police Department Chief James Dobson confirmed to NBC 6 that one woman was found dead at the scene while a man was found shot and was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have not released additional details about their investigation as officers remain at the scene.

