Woman Killed, Man Hospitalized After Morning Shooting in Opa-locka

An early Thursday morning shooting left one woman dead and one man rushed to the hospital in Opa-locka.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the intersection of Northwest 133rd Street and 31st Avenue, where officers from both Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Police were investigating.

Police could be seen investigating a black car riddled with bullets near the scene.

Opa-locka Police Department Chief James Dobson confirmed to NBC 6 that one woman was found dead at the scene while a man was found shot and was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have not released additional details about their investigation as officers remain at the scene.

