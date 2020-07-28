Woman Killed, Man Injured in Music Video Shooting in Florida: Sheriff

A 20-year-old Florida man is accused in a shooting that killed a woman and critically injured a man as they filmed a music video near Tampa on Monday morning, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were called to a Riverview neighborhood around 4 a.m. Monday to investigate a shooting. The woman was dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Col. James Bradford told reporters the shooting happened while a group of people had gathered along an easement near the road.

Witnesses told investigators that Jordan Jaime Silver intentionally shot the woman, then shot the man. He then left the area, Bradford said.

The witnesses told detectives the shooting was unprovoked, and they're still trying to determine a motive, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Silver was arrested Monday morning and booked into jail later that night, jail records show. He is charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder.

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the victim, citing the agency's interpretation of Marsy's Law, which is a state constitutional amendment meant to protect crime victims.