Woman Killed, Man Injured in Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the area of the 2000 block of Northwest 95th Street in West Little River.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the man and woman were driving in a car when a suspect or suspects shot numerous rounds into the car.

Officers responded and found both suffering from gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue brought the woman to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The man's condition was unknown. Police didn't release their identities.

The shooting remains under investigation.

