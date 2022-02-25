Woman Killed on I-95 Honored in Candlelight Vigil

Loved ones gathered together Friday to hold a candlelight vigil in North Miami Beach for a woman who was killed while driving home on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade.

Brianna Sutherland, 26, was killed in the early hours of Feb. 14 in the northbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 103rd Street. Police found her car had crashed, riddled with bullets.

Sutherland was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she spent a week on life support.

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting and are looking for the other vehicle and driver involved.

The reward in the case is up to $15,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

