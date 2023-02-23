Woman Killed While Crossing Lanes of I-95 in Northwest Miami: FHP

A woman was struck and killed Thursday morning while crossing the northbound lanes of I-95 in northwest Miami.
Florida Highway Patrol officials said the woman was crossing near Northwest 79th Street around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a white Toyota SUV.
The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene. No word was released on any other injuries.
An investigation remains ongoing at this time.
