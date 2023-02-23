Woman Killed While Walking Across I-95 in Northwest Miami: FHP

A woman was struck and killed while walking across Interstate 95 in northwest Miami early Thursday, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the woman was crossing in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 79th Street around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a white Toyota SUV.

The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene. No word was released on any other injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

