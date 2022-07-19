Woman Left Kids in Car for Hours While She Gambled in Hard Rock Casino: Police

A woman left her three children in a car for hours while she gambled in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, authorities said.

Icese Lsporsha Simmons, 33, was arrested Monday on three counts child neglect without great bodily harm, one count of leaving children unattended in a vehicle, Broward County jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Seminole Police officials said Simmons allegedly left her three children - ages 4, 10 and 12 - alone and unattended in a car in the casino's parking garage for more than three hours while she was in the poker room.

The children had no food or water in the car, police said.

Simmons appeared in bond court Tuesday, where it was revealed she's a resident of Georgia. She was given a $15,000 bond.