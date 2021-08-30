Woman Left Young Son Alone in Locked SUV at Bayfront Park: Police

A woman was arrested after police said she left her son alone inside a locked SUV at Bayfront Park in Miami.

Maryuri Mabel Molina-Corea, 22, was arrested just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on charges of child abandonment and child neglect without great bodily harm, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said Molina-Corea, who is from Louisiana, left her 15-month-old son alone inside a locked Toyota Sequoia.

Bystanders heard the boy crying in the SUV and alerted security, who found him alone inside with the windows slightly open, the report said.

After security responded, Molina-Corea approached them and identified herself as the boy's mother, the report said.

When the child was removed from the SUV he was sweating profusely, and was taken to Holtz Children's Hospital for observation, the report said.

Molina-Corea was arrested and booked into jail, where she was bein g held on $2,500 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.