Woman and man dead in apparent murder-suicide shooting near Pompano Beach Pier

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man and woman dead Thursday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received reports of a shooting in the area of Pier Street and Seabreeze Way, not far from the Pompano Beach Pier, around 12:20 p.m.

When first reponders arrived they found the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

BSO officials later said the shooting was an apparent murder-suicide.

Footage from the scene showed the woman's body lying in the street covered by a yellow tarp surrounded by a pool of blood.

Employees at a nearby BurgerFi said the couple had been eating on the patio and there were no signs of arguing or trouble.

“Not at all, if there was I would’ve probably done something. But I didn’t notice anything," said a man who works at the restaurant. "Everything goes through your head, what’s their story, how do people lead up to this? And you just think about your own family.”

Other witnesses also said the shooting came out of nowhere.

“I’m looking outside and it’s quiet. All of a sudden I heard three times, bang, bang, bang. And I heard that, and I know the difference between a gunshot and anything else," said Eddy Coussa.

Officials haven't released the identities of the man and woman but witnesses said they appeared to be a couple in their 40s.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.