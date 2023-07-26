Miami

Woman missing, 2 men hospitalized after fire destroys large yacht in Florida Keys

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said the 51-year-old woman was aboard the 70-foot Viking yacht with the men, ages 58 and 21, when the fire broke out

By Brian Hamacher

Two men were hospitalized and a woman was missing after the large yacht they were on went up in flames in the Florida Keys.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Two men were hospitalized and a woman was missing after the large yacht they were on went up in flames in the Florida Keys early Wednesday.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight at the Peary Hotel & Marina on Stock Island.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said the 51-year-old woman was aboard the 70-foot Viking yacht with the men, ages 58 and 21, when the fire broke out.

The two men were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where their conditions were unknown.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A family of four that was also on the boat escaped uninjured.

Fire rescue crews responded to the fire and battled the blaze for around three hours, but the yacht was ultimately destroyed, officials said.

The sheriff's office dive team and others are searching for the woman.

Local

Miami Beach 2 hours ago

Commissioners approve Wayne Jones as Miami Beach Police Chief

Miami 7 hours ago

FEC asked to investigate flower shop's $500K contribution to super PAC backing Suarez's 2024 bid

Officials said the family is from St. Petersburg and in the Keys for lobster mini-season.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MiamiFlorida KeysMonroe County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us