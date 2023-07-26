Woman missing, 2 men hospitalized after fire destroys large yacht in Florida Keys

Two men were hospitalized and a woman was missing after the large yacht they were on went up in flames in the Florida Keys early Wednesday.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight at the Peary Hotel & Marina on Stock Island.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said the 51-year-old woman was aboard the 70-foot Viking yacht with the men, ages 58 and 21, when the fire broke out.

The two men were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where their conditions were unknown.

A family of four that was also on the boat escaped uninjured.

Fire rescue crews responded to the fire and battled the blaze for around three hours, but the yacht was ultimately destroyed, officials said.

The sheriff's office dive team and others are searching for the woman.

Officials said the family is from St. Petersburg and in the Keys for lobster mini-season.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.