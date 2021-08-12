Woman Murdered Brother in 2014, Buried Body in Dania Beach Backyard: BSO

A woman accused of murdering her brother back in 2014 and burying his body in the backyard of a Dania Beach home has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Darlene Ann Shoff-Brock, 62, was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of her brother, Donald Marks Schoff, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The investigation began in June when a retired law enforcement officer was told Donald Marks Schoff's body was buried in a backyard of a Dania Beach home, BSO officials said.

Weeks later, on June 29, BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio contacted Shoff-Brock to set up an interview to talk about her brother, and Shoff-Brock told Curcio her brother had been out of the country for a couple years, officials said. The next day, Shoff-Brock's attorney contacted Curcio to cancel the interview.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

On July 9, detectives and crime scene technicians recovered a body at the home where the retired officer had been told it would be found.

The Broward County Medical Examiner was able to determine that the victim whose remains were found had been shot in the back of the head.

The Pinellas County Forensic Lab confirmed last week that the remains of the murder victim were consistent with being the biological child of Shoff-Brock’s mother, officials said.

Homicide investigators said they believe Shoff-Bock shot and killed her brother sometime in May 2014 at a home in Hollywood and buried his body at the second location where the remains were recovered.

"The motive for the killing remains under investigation as well, although detectives said witnesses said the two often argued about money, and Shoff accused his sister of stealing money from him," BSO said in a ststement.

Shoff-Brock, of Tamarac, was being held without bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.