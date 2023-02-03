Woman Not Guilty in Alleged 2012 Murder-for-Hire Killing of Ex-Boyfriend in Cutler Bay

A woman accused of arranging the murder of her ex-boyfriend in Cutler Bay more than a decade ago was found not guilty Friday.

A 12-member jury on Friday exonerated 33-year-old Dianelis de la Caridad-Fonseca in the July 2012 killing of 25-year-old Richard Vasallo.

Authorities had said de la Caridad-Fonseca arranged to pay $600 to Jose Martin Perez-Sanchez, a Mexican national, and engage in an arranged marriage to establish permanent U.S. residency for him, in exchange for killing Vasallo.

De la Caridad-Fonseca had been accused of luring Vasallo to a desolate area where he was fatally wounded.

A passerby spotted Vasallo walking on the street bleeding in the area of Southwest 98th Court and 216th Street in the Montego Bay subdivision in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workers responded and Vasallo was pronounced dead at the scene.

De la Caridad-Fonseca and Perez-Sanchez were arrested shortly after the killing. According to an arrest affidavit, de la Caridad-Fonseca and Perez-Sanchez both confessed to the killing.

During her trial, defense attorneys said Martin took it upon himself to kill Vasallo. They also said investigators forced the confession out of de la Caridad-Fonseca.

Perez-Sanchez, now 31, is also charged with first-degree murder and is due in court later this month.

Vasallo was a Florida International University engineering graduate and a teacher at Homestead Technical School.