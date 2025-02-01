Woman OK after dog fight leads to gunfire in Fort Lauderdale; boyfriend demands answers

A day after a man who, police said, shot a dog and its owner in Fort Lauderdale, it remains unclear if he will be charged.

According to detectives, two dogs were fighting on Friday when one of the owners took out a gun.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A woman who was shot is now out of hospital and has a bandage around her hand, while her dog is still at the emergency vet.

It is alert and should pull through.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The woman's boyfriend was also there and NBC6 spoke to him.

"What if that bullet hit a child, it would be a whole different story," Anthony Laplant said. "This is ridiculous."

Laplant wants answers.

"My dogs were on a leash, they were wrapped around my wife's waist as always," he said.

Police said the two dogs were fighting Friday when one of the owners shot the other dog.

The other dog owner, who is Laplant's girlfriend, was also hit in her hand.

"She put her hand up to defend the dog so the bullet went through her and through the dog," he said.

A day later, Laplant sat with his dog Sweetie at the vet who was alert and taking antibiotics.

Veterinarians on Friday removed the bullet from Sweetie's neck.

"This is ridiculous, it's the most horrible thing you can imagine," Laplant said. "Who does that? My poor girl is tough but you shoot a woman? What kind of coward."

Laplant knows that day could've ended differently but right now, he wants justice.

"I'm hoping they put this guy in jail because he's a psychopath," he said.

A GoFundMe for for Sweetie was created if you'd like to donate.

Fort Lauderdale Police have not provided any updates.