Woman on bicycle killed in hit and run in Ives Estates, police say

The woman was riding an e-bike Sunday morning when she was fatally struck by a pick-up truck

By Brendan Brightman

Miami-Dade police are searching for a driver of a pick-up truck who fatally struck a woman on a bike before fleeing the scene on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast 205th Terrace in Ives Estates at around 10 a.m.

The area was still roped off and an electric bike in the middle of the street when NBC6 arrived at the scene. The roadway has since been reopened to traffic.

Police say they believe the truck was a gold Toyota Tacoma made between the years 2007 to 2013.

It is not know what direction the truck took off in.

The woman has yet to be identified, but neighbors say she looked like she was possibly in her 20s.

The woman was taken by emergency personnel to the Aventura Trauma Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police are urging anyone with any information on the incident to contact them.

