Woman On Life Support After Crash, Shooting on I-95 in Miami-Dade

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 103rd Street

Authorities are investigating a shooting and crash on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade that left a woman on life support early Monday.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim's vehicle and another vehicle were traveling northbound on the highway when there was a crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim, an adult female, to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officials initially said the woman died but gave an update later Monday that said she was still on life support.

In addition to the crash, the woman's vehicle had been shot, police said. The motive is currently under investigation, officials said.

The woman's identity hasn't been released.

As a result of the incident I-95 northbound was completely shut down from Northwest 79th Street to Northwest 119th Street through much of the morning. Northbound traffic is being diverted off on Northwest 79th Street.

