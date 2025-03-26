Woman pepper sprayed 71-year-old man, took his Rolex after sex: Miami-Dade Sheriff

A woman is behind bars after authorities say she pepper sprayed an elderly man at a motel and stole his Rolex watch.

Johnnika Alexander, 28, was arrested after the incident on March 5 at Motel X, located at 7000 NW 27th Avenue, in Gladeview.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim, a 71-year-old man, had called to report that a woman had "pepper sprayed him and forcefully taken his gold Presidential Rolex."

According to authorities, Alexander and the victim had met while shopping at the Caliente Adult Superstore in Hialeah, when she approached him and offered to have a sexual encounter with him.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He agreed and they went together to Motel X, the arrest report describes. After their encounter, Alexander allegedly "demanded for the victim to remove his watch from his wrist," and when he refused, "a physical struggle ensued."

She was able to grab the watch, but when the victim grabbed his phone to call police, the suspect allegedly pepper sprayed him and then took his phone and wallet.

She then ditched the last two items in the parking before fleeing, the arrest report states.

The sheriff's office was able to find Alexander through surveillance video that showed her tattoos and rental car, which led them to her registered address and phone number. She was arrested Tuesday.

She is being held at Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center on charges of battery on a person 65 or older and armed robbery. Her bond has yet to be set.