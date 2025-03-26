Crime and Courts

Woman pepper sprayed 71-year-old man, took his Rolex after sex: Miami-Dade Sheriff

It happened on March 5 at Motel X, located at 7000 NW 27th Avenue, in Gladeview.

By Briana Trujillo

A woman is behind bars after authorities say she pepper sprayed an elderly man at a motel and stole his Rolex watch.

Johnnika Alexander, 28, was arrested after the incident on March 5 at Motel X, located at 7000 NW 27th Avenue, in Gladeview.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim, a 71-year-old man, had called to report that a woman had "pepper sprayed him and forcefully taken his gold Presidential Rolex."

According to authorities, Alexander and the victim had met while shopping at the Caliente Adult Superstore in Hialeah, when she approached him and offered to have a sexual encounter with him.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Johnnika Alexander, 28

He agreed and they went together to Motel X, the arrest report describes. After their encounter, Alexander allegedly "demanded for the victim to remove his watch from his wrist," and when he refused, "a physical struggle ensued."

She was able to grab the watch, but when the victim grabbed his phone to call police, the suspect allegedly pepper sprayed him and then took his phone and wallet.

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami 4 mins ago

Miami Catholics ready for ritual of perpetual adoration to get special moment this weekend

She then ditched the last two items in the parking before fleeing, the arrest report states.

The sheriff's office was able to find Alexander through surveillance video that showed her tattoos and rental car, which led them to her registered address and phone number. She was arrested Tuesday.

She is being held at Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center on charges of battery on a person 65 or older and armed robbery. Her bond has yet to be set.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMiami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us