Woman pepper-sprayed men in Miami Beach hotel rooms, stole pricey watches: Police

A Miami woman accused of pepper-spraying men and stealing their expensive watches after going back with them to their Miami Beach hotel rooms has been arrested, police said.

Esther Maria Torres, 20, was arrested Thursday on two counts of armed robbery in a pair of cases dating back to March, arrest reports said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The first incident was reported on March 26, when the victim, an international tourist, brought Torres to his room at the Breakwater Hotel at 940 Ocean Drive, the reports said.

He said she pepper-sprayed him and forcefully removed his Hugo Boss watch from his wrist then stole his wallet, which contained cash, Euros and multiple credit cards, the report said.

Torres was caught on surveillance cameras leaving the hotel, the report said.

The second incident happened March 30, when a man said he was in the Fontainebleau Hotel when he met a woman in the lobby and they agreed to go back to his room.

The man said he was sprayed in the eyes with an unknown liquid believed to be pepper spray by the woman, who then took his $22,000 Rolex Submariner watch, the report said.

Video showed her fleeing the room followed by the victim, who was disoriented, the report said.

Torres was identified as the woman in both incidents and was later arrested and booked into jail, the reports said. She was expected to appear in bond court on Friday.