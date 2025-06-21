Woman possibly bitten by barracuda while swimming in Fort Lauderdale Beach: FLFR

A woman was hurt Saturday while swimming in Fort Lauderdale Beach when she was possibly bitten by a barracuda, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue was called to 736 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard before 11 a.m.

When asked about her injury, authorities said it was "not a shark bite," but "much smaller. Possibly a barracuda."

The woman was treated for the minor injury.

NBC6 is working to learn more about her condition.

Last month, a woman was taken to the hospital after she was bitten by marine life in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, officials said. That bite was also believed to have been caused by a barracuda.

A woman is recovering after she was apparently bit by a barracuda in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. An expert weighs in on barracuda attacks. NBC6's Ari Odzer reports

Still, retired NSU marine biologist Gerard Loisel told NBC6 in May that attacks by sharks and barracuda are unlikely.

"Barracuda attacks are extremely rare. I mean, shark attacks are rare, but barracuda attacks make shark attacks look common," he said.

Barracuda and shark are attracted to shiny bait fish, and if the water's not clear, Loisel said they might bite something by accident.

"People ask me all the time, are barracudas dangerous?" Loisel said. "I say yeah, don't eat them, because your risk of getting ciguatera poisoning from eating a barracuda is probably greater than an attack."