Woman Protesting COVID-19 Closures Arrested After Refusing to Leave Miami Beach: Cops

A woman who was protesting closures put in place amid the coronavirus outbreak was arrested after she sat in the sand at Miami Beach and refused to leave, authorities said.

Kimberly Falkenstine, 33, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges including violating an emergency order, trespassing and resisting an officer without violence, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, officers spotted Falkenstine sitting on the beach with a "We Are Free" sign shortly after she and her husband had participated in a protest at Lummus Park where demonstrators demanded that South Florida reopen its beaches and economy.

"The defendant stated she left the designated protest area and wanted to sit on the beach to make a statement," the report said.

The report said Falkenstine passed all points of entry to access the beach, disregarding beach closure signs and bright orange plastic barriers.

A police sergeant told Falkenstine she was violating the emergency orders that had closed the beach and asked her to leave, giving her several opportunities to get off the beach, but she refused, the report said.

"The defendant mentioned that the beach was for the public and that it was her right to be there," the report said.

Officers arrested Falkenstine, and she was later booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.