Woman Punched Another Woman During Miami-Dade Road Rage Dispute: Police

A woman was arrested after she allegedly punched another woman during a road rage dispute in southwest Miami-Dade.

Lilliam Isabel Reyes, 28, was arrested Friday on a charge of burglary with assault or battery, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened on July 13 when Reyes and the victim were involved in some sort of road rage incident, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident ended at a 7-Eleven gas station at 13698 Southwest 152nd Street where the victim parked her car at a pump and Reyes parked behind her, the report said.

According to the report, the victim said Reyes got out of her vehicle and walked to the driver's side window where a verbal dispute ensued.

The victim said she was trying to raise her driver's side window when Reyes leaned into her door and punched her in the face, the report said.

Reyes fled the scene but the victim was able to get her license plate number, the report said.

The incident was also captured on surveillance cameras, the report said.

Investigators were able to track Reyes down to her home in Homestead where she was taken into custody.

Reyes was booked into jail where she remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.