Woman questioned after man found shot to death at Miami motel

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the Ernesto Motel at 4001 W. Flagler Street around 12:45 a.m. and found a man in his 40s shot

A woman was being questioned after a man was found shot to death at a Miami motel early Friday, officials said.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the Ernesto Motel at 4001 W. Flagler Street around 12:45 a.m. and found a man in his 40s shot.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was in a motel room was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

